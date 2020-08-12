Belinda Rust laughed when she was selected as the next candidate for the “Tag, you’re it!” feature series.
In this feature, we write a profile about one fascinating Webster County resident, who then nominates our next subject. Rust is our fourth story subject, having been nominated by tea room owner, Alice Bertoldie.
“I just finished reading Alice’s story, so I knew this was coming," said Rust.
Rust's specialty is projects, in fact, various creative projects she can get her hands on. When you walk into the dining room of the house, you'll notice a robin egg blue mantelpiece.
“I bought this whole mantel," said Rust. “It was just wooden and I repainted it. My husband repaired it. I always have to have a project going."
In the kitchen, Rust spends time canning and uses tomatoes, green peppers, onions and jalapeños to create salsa. Her husband, Richard, makes fresh honey from their bees.
“All I do is cut the tomatoes and can them,” said Rust. "With the honey, all I do is clean and sterilize the jars. I'll buy the tomatoes from the farmer's market or local markets. I own 16 chickens and trade eggs for bread with Katie Miller, who sells her bread at the farmer's market."
In another part of the house, an old baby bed on rusty wheels sits against the wall, next to the closet. When she got it, Rust said it was all in one piece and had layer upon layer of paint.
“All these small holes on the middle part were clogged," said Rust. "I had to take some sharp point and scrap them off. It's probably from the 30s or 40s. I've never seen one with wheels like that."
Rust has a special baby doll she keeps on the baby bed. Her name's Thumbalina and it's something she played with when she was a child.
"My two sisters and I took our dolls with us to play at our friend's house," said Rust. "We were tired and sleepy when we got home, so we left them in the car. Later that night, our house caught on fire. There was no fire department back then and they thought the fire was due to faulty wiring, but I still held onto my doll. She’s my oldest possession."
Rust embroiders blankets, quilts, clothing and other decorations. She enjoys repurposing items and uses them.
"I'm always finding fabrics and things for to use for my aprons and quilts at garage sales, at a garage sales,” said Rust. “I have one made from curtains and a large woman's top. It took a while on this one. I don’t like to sit and not do anything, so when I watch TV at night I embroider things."
Sometimes, Rust will receive requests from friends for purses and gifts she's created herself, such as Crayola aprons and baby quilts. Bertoldie taught her how to make bags out of different fabrics and patterns.
“No two bags are alike," said Rust. "I find a design and just roll with it. I'm always on the lookout for buttons, big buttons. I'll include them on some bags. I'll even sew flowers on them. This is just something I really enjoy doing."
Another room in the house serves as Rust’s sewing area. In April, she started making masks for her family and friends out of different materials. Later on, she creates them for others and sells them at garage sales. Another project involves making stuffed bears out of shirt materials.
"The project was started in memory of my daughter-in-law's mother," said Rust. "She died in January. She was 53 and she had 10 grandchildren. My daughter-in-law asked if I could make memory bears for her grandchildren out of her clothes, so I did."
Out away from the backyard lies Rust’s ultimate escape and safe haven, the She-Shed. This is an ongoing project, but it took about a year to design the shed. With a metal roofing, it features vintage decorations and items Rust picked up at garage sales or antique markets.
“You'll notice an old door against the wall," said Rust. "It actually came from the old Dickey House."
The shed offers a bed with a pink quilt designed by Rust. There's a record player disguised as a writing desk, as well as an old telephone hanging in the small kitchen area.
"That phone still works, actually,” said Rust. "I had it working at my other house in the sewing room."
Rust usually sits on the front porch and relaxes there, but makes a point to come out to the shed two or three times a week.
“I like to listen to rain hitting the metal roof,” said Rust. "There’s some little projects here and there I’m still finishing up on. I got a little retro stove that before winter my husband’s going to put in."
When she’s not sewing, Rust serves as secretary of the Greenwood Community Club in Marshfield. She joined Greenwood to meet neighbors and friends in the area. At the time, there were about 18 or 19 club members.
“I’ve been a president, a member, all sorts of things," said Rust. "I love Greenwood Community Club and the one room schoolhouse setting. It makes me wish I taught in a one room schoolhouse, but it’s a great group and I’ve connected with a lot people there."
Tag, you're it! Belinda Rust has nominated her friend, Cinda Weiss for next week's feature. Watch this space!
