He's dealt with colorful remarks from players, parents and coaches.
As a 16-year-old referee, Jackson Wolff’s no stranger to tension from his calls in the game. However, he maintains a good perspective and positive attitude when he's on and off the court.
"Parents get so competitive sometimes," said Wolff. "It's pretty crazy, but I totally understand. I've got a lot more empathy now for officials."
Wolff serves as the ninth candidate for the "Tag ... you are it!” feature series. He was nominated by his friend, Justin Cox. As a referee, he travels all over southwest Missouri for junior high school games.
"I go to different school districts and ref with my Dad," said Wolff. "It's mostly junior high school. I haven't upgraded to the big leagues just yet, but that's where I am right now."
Wolff’s father, Rob, who’s also the principal of Ezard Elementary in Conway, has been a referee for college games for many years. That’s how Wolff got on board with it, which was last year when he turned 16-years-old.
"I just started it last year," said Wolff. "When you go in there, it's a whole different world. You put on those black-and-white striped shirts, the ugly black pants and get your stern look on. That’s definitely out of character for me."
To become an official, Wolff said he had to pass the Missouri High School Sports and Activities (MSHSAA) exam. It took him about an hour to complete the two-part test, but it offered an open book format.
"That part was pretty nice, having an open book test," said Wolff. "It was challenging trying to find where the answers were in the book."
As a referee, Wolff said a majority of the calls he makes in the games are fouls, out of bounds and traveling. When asked what his favorite memory or game was, Wolff said, "I don't know. They're all pretty fun. Every games different and you never know what’s going to happen."
Wolff has volunteered as a coach for the Upward basketball program at Marshfield First Baptist Church, but he really enjoys teaching the kindergarteners at the Strafford Sports Complex.
"With the little kids, you get to explain basketball," said Wolff. "You're not being a referee in that one. You just get to tell them how things work on the court. It's a lot more fun to be with the kids."
Aside from the referee gig, Wolff loves to play instruments, including the guitar, drums, piano and bass guitar. He’s also developed his skills in the production side of music.
"I got really good at recording music," said Wolff. "I build songs, like the ones you hear on the radio. I even write some jingles, so I guess you can call me a part-time jingle writer. I did a few jingles for the school. I've been contracted by the school three times. I wrote one for the fall fest, then I did one about our school's reopening plan and how to understand the colors. Then I did one for teacher appreciation video."
Wolff has always been interested in the music. He started playing drums when he was four-years old. He performs for church worship services, talent shows and other events.
"I play guitar for the school's jazz band," said Wolff. "I also play drums for Ward Lawson. He’s got a little band and we play together. Sometimes, I just play by myself. I've performed at Reunion Fest a couple times, the Webster County Fair talent show and other events. I just love playing. When you're up there, everything else just goes away."
When he's not doing that, Wolff gives swim lessons at the Marshfield Aquatic Center and private lessons with individuals. He's also a bookkeeper for Tackett and Tackett Accounting.
"Robbie Tackett is my mom’s cousin," said Wolff. "John Tackett is my mom's uncle. They're family and they needed a bookkeeper, so I jumped on board. With the bookkeeping, I make sure people get paid the right amount and that everything lines up."
Tag, you're it! Jackson Wolff has nominated his friend, Ward Lawson, for next week’s feature. Watch this space!
