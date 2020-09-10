Justin Cox spends his life around the green, whether it's on the golf course or handling money.
He's also a hunter, but manages a farm for deer and turkey. Cox wouldn't tell The Mail where his farm was, adding, "If I showed you it, I'd have to blindfold you first."
Cox serves as the eighth candidate for the "Tag, you're it!" feature series. He was nominated by Evelyn Hampton of Hampton Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch in Marshfield. In this feature, we write a profile about one fascinating Webster County resident, who then nominates our next subject.
On his farm, Cox has a shop that he uses some weekends in the winter. In the summer, he cuts trails and sets out food plates to make sure the deer and turkey have the proper food and nutrition.
"My brother-in-law does all of the implementation of the food plots," said Cox. "We put clover, weeds and year-round minerals out."
Cox's farm has 295 acres of land. In addition to tending to the animals, he clears the trail systems throughout the farm as well.
"I try to keep it manicured as well as possible," said Cox. "It is a long-term investment. I bought the first piece six years ago."
Cox added that he runs 15 different game cameras throughout the year.
"We don't run high fence," said Cox. "We just buy the land and hunt on it. Also, we don't breed the deer. We just get all of the bucks to four-and-a-half years old before we think about harvesting them. We’re passionate hunters to make the land as good as possible."
Cox loves to hunt with his wife, Ashlea, and two sons, Dawson and Jaydon. When he isn't doing that, he's playing golf. In fact, he has been golfing since he was in diapers.
"My grandma operated the pro shop in Ava and would take me to the course," said Cox. "That’s how I grew up on golf. I did earn a full-ride scholarship to Southwest Baptist University for my golfing. I had a scholarship for four years, which really helped."
Cox competed in golf tournaments at Ava High School. His team was three-time district champion and four-time conference champion. He also won a second-place individual award at state. Cox still holds the distinction of shooting the lowest round in golf state championships for Division 2 in the district. It was golfing, however, that led him to the banking world.
"There were individuals who thought my knack for golfing and business went hand-in-hand," said Cox. "Jack Freeman introduced me to Dave Tolley. He was the president and CEO of Metropolitan National Bank in Marshfield. We were all in the same golf tournament, and that was at the Fremont Hills Country Club."
At the time, Cox worked in sales for Southern Supplies. He joined the Metropolitan National Bank in August 2003. Back then, he was out making sales calls and growing a book business. Now, he manages 12 locations in the western region for Southern Bank, including Clever, Forsyth, Kimberling City, Marshfield, Nixa, Ozark, Rogersville, Rolla and Springfield.
"I left Metropolitan National Bank and went with Dave Tolley to start another bank," said Cox. "We started the Southern Bank in Springfield with another assistant."
While it’s a big responsibility, Cox said he has enjoyed his work, but his passions will always be golf and hunting.
"My family and I absolutely love to hunt," said Cox. "We golf in the summer and hunt in the winter. It's really a lot of fun."
Tag, you’re it! Justin Cox has nominated Jackson Wolff for next week’s feature. Watch this space!
