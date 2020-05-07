SWI Webster County is bringing 40% of its employees back, per Phase I reopening guidelines in Missouri.
The sheltered workshop reopened Monday, after workers were sent home in March due to the county's shutdown, according to Mike Frazier of SWI Webster County. Not all employees decided to work this week, but Frazier said they left that decision to the employees.
"Some of our employees are elderly and have health issues," said Frazier. "Also, some of them have very high anxiety issues, so we called every employee and asked them if they felt like they could return to work. It is their choice, with no penalty if they decided to stay home longer."
The business has initiated several new policies to keep employees safe, such as temperature checks for all employees, both at time of pickup and when entering the building, splits in breaks and lunches, and other distancing practices.
"Masks are required on the buses, temperature checks before boarding, hand sanitizer on every table and given to every employee," said Frazier. “Cintas has been hired for weekly cleaning and sanitizing, above our own janitors. Employees can wear masks if they want, and we have them provided while in the shop. Tables for lunch and workstations are spread to the six feet spacing. Hand-washing is required every time an employee goes out of the assigned work space."
