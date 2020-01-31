Working in 30-degree temperatures on Saturday morning, two students and their peers utilized the empty parking lot of Shook Elementary School for a special project.
With distracted driving a growing problem in the United States, sophomore Damon Rust and junior Hudson Aikins of Marshfield High School created a video to encourage their peers to drive safely, as part of the TeenDrive365 Video Challenge.
"We both are in the Academic Resource class at the high school," said Rust. "Our teacher, Mrs. Hoefer, finds a lot of cool ways to get us involved in other activities online, so she sent out a link to this website to everyone. We were the only two people that responded to it and it’s pretty much a distracted video contest put on by Toyota."
The winning video offers a nice prize for first place, including $15,000 and a chance to work with the Discovery Center film crew to make their video public on television. Rust said the video must be at least 30 seconds long, but not longer than 60 seconds long, and it must inform their peers about the dangers of distracted driving.
"Hudson and I both like making videos," said Rust. "He's really good at acting, too. Hudson has performed in the Marshfield High School theater department, so we wanted to utilize those talents, as well."
For their video, Rust said the scene will show Aikins getting ready for the day and checking his phone, noticing a text message from his girlfriend. From there, the scene transitions to Aikins traveling down the road, responding to the text.
"We’re going to have the wreck scene set up," said Rust. "It's going to zoom into Hudson’s face and the scene will flash to him waking up in bed. He hears his phone and notices the same text from his girlfriend. As he's backing up, he'll notice the trashcan he ran into the day before and then see the other vehicle coming up the road. He'll start to put two and two together.”
Aikins said he found inspiration for the story based on a concept from two movies, "Final Destination" and "Groundhog Day," where the characters relive the same day over and over again, but with the knowledge of what happens.
"We thought it would be a cool concept to add to the distracted driving thing," said Aikins. "It makes you think what might have happened if I had been texting and driving."
To make it more believable, Rust and Aikins recruited their friends, including Alexa Nease, who did the makeup for Aikins’ injuries. Malachi Thompson took pictures and behind-the-scenes footage of the production, while his brother, Isaiah Thompson, helped carry some of the props.
"We thought this would be a good shout out to our friends," said Rust. "They all contributed in some way to help us make the production what it is, and hopefully this will get their names out there."
Angela Hoefer, a gifted education teacher at Marshfield High School, recruited the Marshfield Fire Department to help with the video. According to Hoeffer, she knew Kit Gaynor from the fire department, and he organizes the docudrama mock crash accident at the high school.
"I contacted the Marshfield Fire Department and asked them if they would be interested," said Hoeffer. “They were so helpful and got a wrecked vehicle from Marshfield Towing for the scene. They also supplied an ambulance and fire truck to give a visual of them responding to the car wreck.”
The mock car accident wouldn’t be complete without responding fire personnel, who included Gaynor, Dino Tapia, Brent Ewan and Mark Heil. Gaynor noted they have responded to multiple car wrecks, in which distracted driving contributed to young teens being injured or killed.
“When we organize the Docudrama at the high school, we’re hoping to educate students about being aware, especially since they're getting ready to go to prom around that time," said Gaynor. "For the distracted driving video, we feel like it's a good way for these students to reach out to their peers that it’s not a good idea."
According to the website rules, videos will be scored based on creativity, content and presentation. The top 10 finalists will be added to an online poll for the public to determine the People's Choice Award. Each State Merit winner will be the highest scoring videos (excluding the 10 finalists) from each U.S. state and Washington, D.C. The entry submission period ends Feb. 26.
"This would be a really nice opportunity for us, and that’s why we want to get the word out to the community," said Rust. "When the voting period opens, we want everyone to check out our video and vote on it. Any support will help us out."
The public voting period runs April 9 through April 22. The general public (age 13 and older) will have the opportunity to vote for the entry that they feel has the best solution for distracted driving, known as the "People's Choice" Winner. Winners will be announced by June 30, 2020. For more information, visit www.teendrive365.com.
