Since kindness is contagious, students from the Fordland Kindness Club try to spread it in their school district.
The group has done activities from creating kindness posters to hang around the middle school to delivering flowers to the staff.
"We painted kindness rocks to put around the campus, organized a school-wide sock drive (where we collected socks for the homeless), handed out candy and kindness notes to the entire middle school," said Jenny Blaine, sponsor of the Kindness Club. "We created cards for the staff, participated in a month-long ARK (acts of random kindness) challenge, shared cookies with the staff, participated in the 24-hour ARK challenge."
They've also presented treats and taken pictures of students who were caught showing acts of kindness. Blaine said their mission is to promote and encourage kindness in our whole school environment.
"It is based on the concept from the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, which focuses on inspiring and empowering students with kindness skills that prompt them to act kindly toward others and share kindness," said Blaine.
Members participate in monthly meetings in Blaine’s room, where they plan various acts of kindness that they later carry out throughout the school.
"The club is open to everyone; however, only a handful are selected based on teacher and peer recommendations," said Blaine. "Our former school counselor, Toni Walton, started the club in the 2017-2018 school-year. When she retired after that school-year, I didn’t want to see the club go with her, so I volunteered to be the new sponsor."
The group's favorite activity is the annual school-wide sock drive, which is a service project to help the homeless in the surrounding communities for the Christmas season.
"The students decorated labeled sock ornaments, hung them on the school Christmas tree and sent out flyers encouraging students to take an ornament and donate the type of socks on their ornament," said Blaine.
All items are given to The Kitchen in Springfield, a nonprofit organization that provides temporary housing for homeless women, families and single parents with children through the Emergency Shelter program.
"They work to prevent and end homelessness in the local communities by providing housing and stabilizing services with dignity and compassion," said Blaine.
Kindness is something that Blaine highly values and tries to encourage her students to do for others.
"Our society often rewards 'tougher' attributes that promote the self, where kindness can unfortunately be seen as a weaker one," said Blaine. "I teach both my children and my students that kindness is one of the most important attributes to achieve. If you are successful in life without kindness, you are not truly a success. True success can be found in how we treat others, regardless of what they can do for us."
