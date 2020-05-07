The Strafford School Foundation paid over $1,000 to clear all meal account balances for the 2019-20 school year.
"As a board, we decided to appropriate some of those funds to help reduce the school lunch accounts for families in need," said Justin Graves, president of the foundation. "These funds are made possible by donations from people in the community. The payment was made final on Monday, April 27."
The Strafford School Foundation is a nonprofit organization made up of community members. Graves said the foundation exists to help fund certain areas of Strafford student need that the public budget does not typically cover.
"These things include, but are not limited to, a backpack program providing food for children on the weekends, grants for classroom technology and curriculum improvements," said Graves. “It also includes scholarships for dual enrollment students as well as seniors headed to college, and other needs as they arise. Due to the fact that school has been out, we had extra funds in our normal operating budget for the Spear Pack Program, which is the name of our backpack program."
