Children came dressed in their pajamas for the first-ever Pancakes and Pajamas with Santa event Saturday.
Hosted by the Strafford Parent as Teachers program, the event featured a breakfast of pancakes and sausage, followed by Christmas music and entertainment provided by the Strafford Fine Arts Department. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came for a special story time with the children. By far the most popular activity was the stuffing machine, where children could make their very own snowman to take home.
"G.O.A.T. (The Greatest Of All Time) Events brought the stuffing machine for us," said Cinnamon Lumley, coordinator of the event. “We had so many people come together to help us with this, and we’re grateful for it. This is just something fun that families can do. I had asked my supervisor if we could do this as our fundraiser."
All the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Parents as Teachers program, which recently opened a community resource room. Located in the Strafford Middle School, the room serves as a resource center for the community and for Parents as Teachers, who serve children from birth to pre-kindergarten.
"It is for families with young children," said Lumley. "We're opening a diaper bank, so the funds from this event will help go towards our diaper bank. We're wanting to stock a room with formula. We also have clothing for infancy all the way to kindergarten entry. We have maternity clothing and all kinds of resources for young families. We’re wanting to give northern Greene County resources to open that up so families in need can use it."
In addition, the Strafford Parents as Teachers organization has a lending library for PAT families. The lending library includes toys, books and puzzles that they can use and bring back so other families can use them.
"We've seen a lot of families use those resources," said Lumley. "Not only that, but we've introduced them to Parents as Teachers, so it's a win-win for the entire community. We hope that everyone has a good time from this event, but that it also encourages families about the resources we offer."
