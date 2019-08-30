The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday for Stokes Agency. Stokes Agency is an independent insurance agency offering coverage for home, auto, business, life, Medicare, farm and ranch. The specialize in crop, livestock mortality and pasture rangeland and forage coverage. Stokes Agency is located at 107 N. Clay Street, Suite A, Marshfield. Pictured (from left) are Ruby Carlisle, Gary Plemones, Kiera Novotny, Will Brooks, Lacey Stokes, Rita Fanning, Jim Fanning, Lacey Mullican and Laura Shepherd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.