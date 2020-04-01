Stay-at-home orders have been issued for Webster County and the City of Marshfield to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.
Similar ordinances are in effect in Diggins, Fordland, Niangua, Seymour, Strafford and Rogersville.
The orders state that individuals may leave their residences only to perform essential activities.
Essential activities are described at length in the orders that were passed. They include agriculture, health and safety activities (like visiting a doctor, obtaining medical supplies or providing care for a person or animal), activities to obtain necessary supplies (such as groceries) and outdoor activity while maintaining at least six feet of distance.
Essential businesses are exempt from the orders. These are enumerated as including construction, health care, veterinary care, services to the needy, mortuary services, home-based care, emergency workers, grocery stores, restaurant carryout and delivery, and various public works.
The orders specify non-essential businesses whose in-person operations must be suspended during the stay-at-home order; these include dine-in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, entertainment venues, public events, hair and nail salons, tanning salons and non-essential retail.
In a Facebook Live presentation by Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams Friday, the mayor explained that the order depends upon voluntary public participation. "We don't have the capacity to be able to do that kind of enforcement," he said.
Businesses that break with the ordinance may get a phone call or a visit from law enforcement at some point in time. "We're just trying to ask you to be compliant with the order," he said. "We're just asking people to be responsible and reasonable, and to do what you feel like is the right thing to do for the community of Marshfield and the community of Webster County."
Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser also clarified that no law enforcement action would be taken. "Relying strictly on that ordinance, we would not have the policing power to intervene," he said.
He added that the county ordinance alone would not be sufficient to charge someone with a misdemeanor or to levy a fine.
The ordinance happened quickly, and Berkstresser noted, "We've been able to adjust and adjust quickly and make decisions quickly." He added, "If it appear that someone is putting people at risk and it’s more dangerous and an enforcement component is the only way to avoid it, I'm sure the commission would consider that."
Berkstresser said that he is pleased with how careful and responsible people are being about preventing illness. He gave the example of the Amish community in Webster County. Bishops have stated that they will follow the social distancing requirement, and gatherings will cease until the ordinance is suspended.
Non-Amish churches, too, have cooperated, as is the case with Berkstresser’s own Destiny Church, which has taken its services online. "Before there was even a requirement, they went to the online option," he said. "Sure, there's some resistance out there. It's a weird time, but it’s a temporary situation, and we all need to do our part."
