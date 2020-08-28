The 29th annual Starvy Creek Fall Bluegrass Festival is scheduled for Sept. 17, 18 and 19 at the Starvy Creek Park, 1933 Bluegrass Road, Conway.
Entertainers include Appalachian Road Show, Collins Brothers, Country Gentlemen Tribute Band,Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Greg Blake Band,High Fidelity, Frank Ray,Larry Stephenson Band, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, River Bend, Route 3 and Rural Roots.
In order to have this festival, several polices have been implemented for the fans and entertainers:
• Only one lawn chair per person.
• New cleaning protocols have been implemented for the restrooms and concession facilities.
• Face mask use is optional for the individual.
• Be mindful of proximity to others. Leave plenty of room between you and others while in restroom and concession lines.
• Hand sanitizer containers will be placed throughout the park. Use as needed.
• Frequent hand washing is encouraged. Personal health and safety are ultimately the responsibility of the individual.
Additional rules
• Lawn chairs over 38 inches must be placed behind pedestrian bridge. Do not move lawn chairs not belonging to you. One lawn chair per person.
• No Drugs or Alcohol Permitted. Violators will be forced to leave with no refund.
• All pets must be on a leash. No pets in the concert or concession area.
• ATV’s must stay in camping area.
• No video recording allowed.
• No refunds.
• Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival is not responsible for accidents. Must be modestly dressed. Please be considerate of others.
This is the 29th year for the Fall Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival. The summer festival has been going on for 35 years, but was canceled this last July because of the pandemic. The festival’s goal is to bring national and regional entertainers to our farm in Conway, Missouri in order to preserve the wonderful art of bluegrass music. They routinely feature Grand Ole Opry members and IBMA winners at Starvy Creek. You can travel to Nashville O’Ryou can see the same entertainers at our festival. Organizers say that they pride themselves selves in providing a family-friendly environment with clean facilities, great entertainment and legendary food choices. Rules on alcohol and drugs are strictly followed.
For admission information, visit starvycreek.com or contact Don and Bobbie Day at starvycreekbluegrass@gmail.com or 840-6481, 818-4302.
