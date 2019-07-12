The Stargazer Garden Club of Marshfield has named the winners of the July Yard of the Month, and they are Bob and Dennise Heins at 723 W. Washington St. July yard judges were Karen Barrett and Sandra Speer.
The Heins’ cute blue bungalow is steeped in garden themes, starting at the driveway where the mailbox planter spills out lively annuals. The front yard is anchored by a porch filled with plants, collections and cool decorative items. The white porch is surrounded by rock-wall gardens filled with azaleas, hostas, lilies and other varieties tucked in here and there. There is also a wheelbarrow planter bursting with color.
The side yard leads with salvia, oak leaf hydrangea, double-dip lily, yucca and lemon balm. There are six raised vegetable beds going to the ivy-covered back fence. A bottle tree gives the garden a pop of blue.
Bob and Dennise built a shed made of windows that came from the oldest building in Webster County. They built two little chicken coops and have six hens. The compost pile is next; they use this to fertilize their gardens.
The back yard is canopied by two big sweet gum trees. A rock wall encircles each and is filled with ivy and spring bulbs. The seating area has a picnic table, four chairs and a barbecue sitting atop a pea gravel pad and paths. Big impatiens, beautiful geraniums, bird houses, found objects, new projects — plants abound! There are so many wonderful things to see in this yard garden.
