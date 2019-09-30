The Stargazer Garden Club awarded the September Yard of the Month to Ralph and Denise Duncan at 48 Concord Drive, Marshfield.
The Duncans have lived on the property since December 2015. The guided tour of the yard was wonderful and very informative, and it was easy to tell of their love of flowers. They re-purpose items to add to the beauty of their yard.
There are a few items that catch the eye when first entering the driveway. First are the four toilets that line the side of the shop. Each toilet has azaleas, zinnias or impatiens in it. The bed was established by Ralph as a Mother’s Day present for Denise. She is looking to add a pedestal sink with phlox spilling out of it.
The shop is adorned with flowers that have been assembled with plates, bowls and cups and then the leaves and stems were painted on. The chicken coop currently doesn’t have any residents, so it was a great place to grow some sunflowers to help the pollinators. While this year the Duncans did not plant a garden, the mailbox still stands close to the garden spot to store small garden tools. There are two garden hose holders made of wheels in the yard.
The yard is neat and trimmed with many varieties of zinnias and lantana in the front flower beds as well as coleus. They have crepe myrtle, rose of Sharon, gooseberry bush, forsythia and a clematis on the back yard fence that smells amazing. Denise is looking forward to planting bee balm and learning more about roses so that she can nurture her knock-out rose in the backyard. Denise is proud of her pokeberry that is several feet tall and loaded with berries. She likes the beauty of the plant. They have bird feeders as well as hummingbird feeders and enjoy watching them.
At the entrance to the drive are two flamingo planters. These were purchased many years ago at an antique store and have traveled with them for 20 years from Wyoming to Colorado to Missouri. It is another must-see yard.
The yard was judged by president Susan Scarborough. Judging will resume in May of 2020, and we would like to thank Marshfield for another beautiful yard of the month season. More photos can be found on the Stargazer Garden Club of Marshfield’s Facebook page.
