The Marshfield High School Speech and Debate team competed in the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) district tournament March 6 and 7 at Willard.
The tournament consisted of a speech contest and a debate contest, with 28 school districts competing. Marshfield High School finished second place overall in the speech championship. There was also three district champions overall. The following students earned district championships in their events and recognized as state qualifiers:
District champions
Hudson Aikins — Poetry reading
Kaitlyn Sammons — Radio speaking
Tyler Rockwood — Humorous interpretation
State qualifiers
Hudson Aikins and Tyler Rockwood — Duo interpretation
Ashlynn Harrod — Storytelling
According to Greg Holtschneider, one of the MHS Speech and Debate coaches, each school is allowed to enter only one student per event. He, along with Kevin King, who serves as the debate coach for the team, work with the students every year. Holtschneider said they have had 92 state-qualifying events since they started doing this a few years ago after he came to Marshfield.
"I think our first year going to MSHSAA Districts was either 2003 or 2004," said Holtschneider. "So, in 16 years, we have had 92 kids advance to the MSHSAA State Championships. Out of those 92, 61 of them made it to the final round of their event, and eight became state champions. We have quietly put together quite a run over the last few years. These kids have done an incredible job."
Although the MSHSAA canceled the state tournament, Holtschneider still encourages his students to practice their performances at home.
"As of now, I have asked my students to record themselves performing because we like to archive pieces to be used when I teach in the following years," said Holtschneider. "Doing everything digitally or through a recorded forum is very difficult with my events. It definitely loses something, but we will adapt to what we need to adapt to. As a coach that has been around for many years, this is definitely forcing me to learn new methods. As an 'old dog,' it has created a challenge of its own."
Holtschneider said they are still making preparations for the National Speech and Debate tournament June 14-19 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Seven students from Marshfield qualified to compete in the tournament, including Hudson Aikins and Tyler Rockwood (duo interpretation), Elijah Wolfard and Coltan Arentz (duo interpretation), Ashlynn Harrod (original oratory) and Holly Smith and Jenna Shockley (world school debate).
"We are hoping to still be able to fund-raise, but understand that many businesses may not be able to do what they have done in the past because of lost revenues during this time," said Holtschneider. "We are trying to find out ways to have me work with their performances via digital format, but haven’t found one yet because two of the events are team events and digital formatting restricts that option. We hope to figure that out soon."
