To celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, Safe Haven Fordland and Safe Haven Rogersville organized a friendly competition on Saturday (Feb. 6).
Known as the "Souper Bowl Food Drive," the event was held to see which pantries could raise the most donated items to help families in need.
"This just something fun we wanted to do between the two stores," said Julie Dawson, who operates Safe Haven Fordland.
Individuals could drive-up and drop-off a donation to the store. Dawson said they weren't strictly accepting food, either.
"It could be anything, like toilet paper and dish soap," she said. "We are low household items and they haven't been on our list lately, so anything helps."
According to Dawson, they get their items through the Ozarks Food Harvest. Safe Haven orders food once a month through the nonprofit organization.
"We go on the computer to the Ozarks Food Harvest website and they provide a list of items they have available," she said. "After we order them, someone goes to pick them up and brings them back to the pantry."
Right now, Safe Haven feeds between 35 to 40 families, but Dawson said they seem to add a new family every food distribution day they have.
"We're still offering the drive-thru option for people to pick up food and items, especially for our elderly folks," she said.
Those who could not attend the Souper Bowl Food Drive can still make a donation to the Safe Haven locations.
Safe Haven Fordland is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.