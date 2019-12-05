The sign for the Marshfield Senior Center's Native Restoration area is in place. Center administrator Chris Parker said that the signage is both beautiful and educational, telling about some of the flowers featured in the area and how they benefit the environment. She offered appreciation to Trever Cantrell and SignEffx for the design and installation.
