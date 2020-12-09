Shop with a Cop is a nationally held program that fosters the relationship between local youth and law enforcement. Walmart’s annual charity event provided new toys, clothes and goodies to 44 children in Marshfield on Saturday, Dec. 5.
"This is our favorite event to do every year. A lot of these kids have trauma history," explained Amanda Burris, Supervisor for the Webster County Children's Division. "So to get the chance to do something positive means a lot to them. Walmart and the police department are always amazing at putting this on."
Walmart provided coffee and donuts for the officers as well as grab-and-go breakfast and bags for each child to enjoy throughout the day.
"We give money to the kids on gift cards and they shop with a cop to pick out all their gifts, then pay for it with that gift card," said Walmart Asset Protection Assistant Store Manager, Olivia Roberts. "This is my first year organizing the event and to me, every bit of it is worth it. The best part is seeing their smiles."
A total of $3,500 in gift cards were distributed at the event amongst 44 children from Marshfield. Each child received about $80 in Christmas gifts.
"It's amazing to be able to watch a police officer take the time to have a positive moment in their workday to shop with a child that needs that positive interaction. Especially at Christmas," said Roberts.
"We probably interact with these kids in the community the most," explained Marshfield Police Chief, Doug Fannen. "They see us unfortunately, serving search warrants to their house or they’ve been abused, and they see us come and arrest their mom and dad. So we get to spend this time with them and we're not mean like they may have experienced through the trauma."
Chief Fannen has participated in the Shop with a Cop program for 27 years now, in each of the states he's worked in prior to joining MPD. However, he describes each year as better than the last.
"Citizen support even just walking through Walmart means a lot to us because I think a lot of people see us in a different light than we really are," he said. "We all have families, we all have spouses, kids, grandkids… we all appreciate the support and these kids deserve this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.