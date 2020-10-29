"Stay as a group," said Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole. "That's the first piece of advice I'd give to trick-or-treaters."
During Halloween, Cole said it’s important for trick or treaters to be aware and stay safe.
"Be cautious about going up to random places you don't know," said Cole. "Also, there's strength in numbers. Anything you notice that doesn’t seem right, then go somewhere else. If you stick with people you know and only go to places you know, then it’s pretty safe. A lot of people do juvenile things on that day and if you see it, then report it."
Cole suggested planning out a route of houses to go to on Halloween.
“My wife always had a list of houses she and the kids were going to see,” said Cole. “They would dress up and go to those houses. It helped me know where they were, too. There’s also safety apps out there that help, as well.”
With sex offenders, there are written statutes in place that they are required to follow regarding Halloween. The law restricts certain activities of offenders on Halloween:
Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children
Remain inside his/her residence between 5-10 p.m. (unless there is just cause to leave)
Post a sign stating, “No candy or treats at this residence”
Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours
Cole said anyone convicted after August 2008 must follow the rules, set under Statute 589.426. Any person required to register as a sexual offender who violates the rules will be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.
“The first year, we had 600 people who didn’t comply to the law and as a result, led to arrests,” said Cole. “Since then, those people know that’s going to happen, so they follow the rules. However, citizens need to know there’s a different set of standards, based on what year they were convicted. Some of those who were convicted a long time ago don’t have to follow those rules and some of them who were convicted later do. That rule wasn’t always in place. It’s only for those who were convicted after that August 2008 date.”
He added, “If you look up someone and say, ‘Hey, they live here, but they’re a registered sex offender, yet they didn’t have their sign up. Well, they may not be required by law to do so. You’d have to look and see what year they were convicted.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol offers sex offender registry community notifications via its website, www.mshp.dps.mo.gov.
“People can access the sex offenders list on the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” said Cole. “They can look up the name of the individual, date of birth, address and other information.”
Another tip Cole offers is people watching down the road at night in dark clothing.
“Bring a flashlight and keep it pointed towards the ground when you’re walking,” said Cole. “Don’t shine it at the car because then the driver will be blinded and end up hitting you.”
With candy, Cole said the Webster County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t had any reports of drugs getting mixed with candy, but added it’s something you always have to be leery about.
“That’s why I’d like people to trick or treat with someone that they know,” said Cole. “Generally, Halloween seems to go really well around here. We don’t seem to have a lot of big trouble. We know it’s going to be a busy night since there’s going to be a lot of people out and things like that, but in terms of overall in success, it has always been a good time.”
