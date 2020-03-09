SPRINGFIELD — Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole was honored by his alma mater, Drury University, Friday with the institution’s Community Service Award.
Sheriff Cole was one of six people honored by Drury University at the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony held as part of Drury’s annual Homecoming weekend.
Sheriff Cole has three degrees from Drury, including bachelor’s degrees in criminology and psychology, earned in 2003 and 2004, and a master of business administration that he earned in 2011.
In honoring Sheriff Cole, a news release from Drury notes that Roye Cole has a heart for children, and this fact is evident is all aspects of his life. By day, he heads up the Webster County Sheriff’s office, and by night he’s father to three kids, coach to multiple sports teams and leader to youth groups at his church.
A graduate of Drury’s Law Enforcement Academy, Cole worked as a Drury security officer while earning his bachelor’s degrees. As sheriff, he went back to school to earn his MBA, using that knowledge to successfully campaign for the new $18.6 million Webster County Justice Center that is soon to open on the Marshfield square.
According to the website of the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Cole is a 1999 graduate of Logan-Rogersville High School. After high school, he graduated from Ozark Technical Community College and also played semi-pro football for the Springfield Rifles.
During his time at Drury, Cole also volunteered as a youth minister and began volunteering with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff.
After his graduation from Drury, Sheriff Cole began working as a deputy juvenile officer with Missouri’s 30th Circuit Court. While in that role, he took a case to the Missouri Supreme Court with attorney Teresa Housholder, and together they won a ruling that helped victims of child abuse get valid testimony into court.
Cole has specialized training as a forensic interviewer of children, a firearms instructor, a leader and an emergency responder.
The Distinguished Alumni Awards were founded in 1951 to recognize individuals who have achieved professional and personal successes, shown their loyalty to Drury University, and demonstrated exemplary service to their community. Nominations are taken from the Drury community and the Alumni Council selects the honorees.
Cole is the son of Jack Cole and Cathy Baird, and he has been married to Amanda (Garton) Cole since 2001. He is a member of the Church of Christ.
