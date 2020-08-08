On July 28, the Seymour Apple Festival planning committee voted 10-8 against proceeding with festival preparations, determining that that the 2020 event would be officially canceled.
The decision was arrived at after a two-hour meeting at the Owen Theatre in downtown Seymour. According to the festival's Facebook page, over 50 people attended the open session of the meeting, which featured 27 individual speakers.
It will mark the first time that the festival will not be held since the event started in 1973.
As of Tuesday, the thread which announced the decision on Facebook had over 200 comments. A majority of those expressed their sadness with the conclusion the committee reached, but also seemed largely sympathetic to it, also.
The festival was scheduled for Sept. 10-12. It typically includes over 100 craft and various vendors, live entertainment, contests, a 5k run and parade. Historically, the weekend event brings in over 15,000 people from across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.