The Webster County Bird Hunters Association held a points trial Saturday. A large entry of 32 dogs competed on this pleasant day. Braces were held to 25 minutes due to the large entry. A heavy frost to start gave way to a very nice day for February. First place was David Kennedy of Rogersville with setter female, Luna. Second place was Dan Dismang of Liberty, running GSP male, Apollo. Third place was Roy Brame of Van Buren with GSP male, Otis. The WCBHA will hold a Buddy Hunt on Feb. 15. For more information, call WCBHA President Gary Thomas at 759-7037.
