Seniors sketched out different designs on their parking spots behind the Marshfield High School building Sunday.
It's a tradition that has happened at Marshfield High School for many years, according to senior Paige Cologna, who organized the event.
"Seniors have done this in the past," said Cologna. "They couldn't do it last year because our parking lot just got repaved, so this year I talked to Principal Curley to make sure we could do it, and he said we could."
In his parking spot, Joey Sheffer wrote, "If you're seeing this, I'm late," as a humorous remark about his arrival times at school.
"Sometimes, I'm late," said Sheffer. "I'm excited for my senior year, but I'm a little nervous. I want us to be in school the whole year, but I don't think it’s going to happen. I decided to take the risk, though, because I don't do well in online school."
In their parking spots, Baylee Hayes and another student wrote "Twisted Sisters," in reference to the TV show Grey's Anatomy.
"I'm excited to be back in school," said Hayes. "Honestly, I'm looking forward to the homework. I'm kind of a nerd and I like having something to do."
Harper Coltrane and Raylee Burton used a quote bubble with lyrics from the song "Graduation," in their parking spots.
"This is all for the seniors," said Coltrane. "I think it's nice that we can play with different ideas. Some students asked about using paint, but that wasn't an option because it’s bad on the asphalt."
While some students wrote quotes or lines, others, like Serenity Crosby, designed pictures and illustrations on their spots. She created water with the sun in the background.
"It doesn't have any red colors, so I guess it's not really a sunset, but I tried to go for something like that," said Crosby. "I wanted to do this because it made today special. It was nice to get out and be able to do something different."
The seniors also had a Senior Sunrise Event on Monday, during which they watched the sunrise together and enjoyed breakfast afterwards.
"This is just something fun we wanted to do, since we're not sure how long we’ll be able to hang out," said Cologna. "There are just lots of events we can do as seniors. I'm hoping to give us lots of opportunities to hang out and make lots of memories before something happens."
