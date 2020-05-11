With the gradual reopening of Missouri, SeniorAge will continue to follow the guidance of medical professionals, as well as federal and state counsel, that calls for vulnerable populations to remain sheltered in place until phased-in reopening of businesses and activities stabilize.
We aren't certain when it will be deemed safer for seniors to once again congregate and won’t have answers to that question until we follow the success or challenges of other places opening first. Initial guidance advises it may be 30 days or more after businesses and activities begin reopening. We want to ensure that new outbreaks do not occur as people begin to once again gather and group.
We ask seniors to be patient as we make difficult decisions about unknowns. We are using the best guidance available to us to protect their health and well-being first and foremost.
In the meantime, our programs and services continue in extraordinary ways. Meals are still being delivered to seniors’ homes, and drive-thru service at each of our senior centers is still available for those that can get out for a take home meal. We encourage recipients to make their contributions for their meals or service online at continuetogive.com/senioragegiving or mail contributions to our office or to their local senior center.
Other programs of great benefit to seniors right now include the following:
• Text and email alert program
• Telephone reassurance phone calls
• Virtual New to Medicare enrollment counseling
• On-line wellness videos
• Information and assistance via phone conversations
When the time comes that we are able to safely reopen our centers, we will have every possible safety precaution in place to ensure social distancing and sanitary guidelines continue for our staff, volunteers and patrons. This might include such things as temperature checks, face mask requirements and guest limitations at any given time.
This may be the most difficult time yet — trying to relaunch wisely. Every effort to convey this message with compassion and patience to our seniors helps us work together, find the best options, and better lives the best way we know how.
For more information, contact me at 838-8940 (personal cell) or email juli.jordan@senioragemo.org.
