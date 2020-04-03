The SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging is providing reassurance phone calls to area seniors.
The phone calls will establish whether seniors are staying well and have plenty of supplies during this period of social distancing.
Interested seniors can call SeniorAge at 862-0762 for details on other services, including meals, text alerts and e-news.
SeniorAge administers senior centers throughout the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.