Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Nov 13-19:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Pulled pork on a bun

Thursday and Friday: Closed for the holiday

Monday: Pork chops

Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool

Thursday and Friday: Closed for the holiday

Monday: 5-8 p.m., music jam

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

The Rogersville Senior Center will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Omelet

Thursday and Friday: Closed for the holiday

Monday: Ham and beans; no music jam until spring

Tuesday: Chili; 1 p.m., ice cream social

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Chef salad with ham or chicken

Thursday and Friday: Center closed for the holiday

Monday: Kielbasa, potatoes, cabbage and carrots

Tuesday: Taco salad; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.