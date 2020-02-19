Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Feb. 19-25:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Fried fish
Thursday: Italian chicken
Friday: Old-fashioned ham and beans
Monday: Beef enchilada
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta
The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities.
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Here is the menu for the week:
Today: Turkey Manhattan
Thursday: Meatloaf
Friday: Breaded fish
Monday: Ham and beans
Tuesday: Oven-roasted chicken
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Wednesday: Easy roast chicken; board meeting canceled
Thursday: Meatloaf
Friday: East Parmesan-crusted chicken; 10:45 a.m., Alzheimer’s class
Monday: Unstuffed green pepper casserole
Tuesday: Roasted pork with gravy
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here is the menu for the week:
Today: French dip sandwich
Thursday: Meatloaf
Friday: Choice of liver and onions or fried chicken gizzards
Monday: Classic ham and beans with cornbread
Tuesday: Shrimp po’ boy
