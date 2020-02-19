Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Feb. 19-25:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Fried fish

Thursday: Italian chicken

Friday: Old-fashioned ham and beans

Monday: Beef enchilada

Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo pasta

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. 

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Here is the menu for the week:

Today: Turkey Manhattan

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: Breaded fish

Monday: Ham and beans

Tuesday: Oven-roasted chicken

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: Easy roast chicken; board meeting canceled

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: East Parmesan-crusted chicken; 10:45 a.m., Alzheimer’s class

Monday: Unstuffed green pepper casserole

Tuesday: Roasted pork with gravy

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here is the menu for the week:

Today: French dip sandwich

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: Choice of liver and onions or fried chicken gizzards

Monday: Classic ham and beans with cornbread

Tuesday: Shrimp po’ boy

