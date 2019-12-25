Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Dec. 25-31:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Christmas meal of sliced ham and turkey

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken

Friday: Beef or chicken hobo pack

Monday: Smothered pork chops in mushroom sauce

Tuesday: Center closed for holiday

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool; Christmas meal

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; blood pressure check by Oxford during lunch; Wayne Cooper entertains

Friday: 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: 12:30 p.m., bingo; 5-8 p.m., music jam; birthday Monday

Tuesday: Center closed for New Year’s

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: Center closed for Christmas

Thursday: Center closed for Christmas

Friday: Polish sausage on bun; 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: Corned beef cabbage; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Center closed for New Year’s

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: Center closed for Christmas

Thursday: Center closed for Christmas

Friday: Sloppy joes; 12:30 p.m., bingo

Monday: Pork roast; New Year’s celebration

Tuesday: Center closed for New Year’s

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.