Senior menus and activities

Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Feb. 19-25:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu and activity list through the end of the month:

Today: Spaghetti with meatballs; Earney Smith entertains at lunch; tax prep help available by appointment

Thursday: Barbecued chicken; 10 a.m., book club; 1 p.m., business meeting; tax prep by appointment

Friday: Meatloaf; 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 1 p.m., quilting and bingo; birthday Friday

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: Ham and beans; birthday/anniversary celebration; Frankie C. will entertain during lunch

Thursday: Barbecued chicken thighs

Friday: Fish; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Sliced ham; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Vegetable lasagna

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here is the menu through the end of February:

Today: Chicken tostadas

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken

Friday: Cornmeal fried fish

