Senior menus and activities
Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Feb. 19-25:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu and activity list through the end of the month:
Today: Spaghetti with meatballs; Earney Smith entertains at lunch; tax prep help available by appointment
Thursday: Barbecued chicken; 10 a.m., book club; 1 p.m., business meeting; tax prep by appointment
Friday: Meatloaf; 10 a.m. Wii bowling; 1 p.m., quilting and bingo; birthday Friday
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Wednesday: Ham and beans; birthday/anniversary celebration; Frankie C. will entertain during lunch
Thursday: Barbecued chicken thighs
Friday: Fish; 10 a.m., bingo
Monday: Sliced ham; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Tuesday: Vegetable lasagna
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here is the menu through the end of February:
Today: Chicken tostadas
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken
Friday: Cornmeal fried fish
