Area senior centers have released their menus and activities for the period of Nov. 20-26. They are as follows:
Rogersville Senior Center
Wednesday: Hobo pack; 9:30 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos.
Thursday: Carved turkey and gravy with stuffing; Thanksgiving celebration; Webster County foot clinic; 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam.
Friday: Open-faced roast beef; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise.
Monday: Patty melt; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo.
Tuesday: Fish tacos; 12:30 p.m., board game party — signup required.
Strafford Senior Center
Wednesday: Hand-breaded pork tenderloin; 1 p.m., quilting and men’s pool; blood pressure check by Strafford Care Center during lunch; noon, dessert auction.
Thursday: Barbecued chicken; Wayne Cooper entertains during lunch; blood pressure check by Oxford during lunch; 1 p.m., board meeting.
Friday: Sliced ham/turkey; 11:30-12:30, Thanksgiving celebration and birthday party; 1 p.m., quilting.
Monday: Turkey and dumplings; 5-8 p.m., music jam; Susan from Cox Health will be present during lunch.
Tuesday: Chili.
Conway Senior Center
Wednesday: Pepper steak. Board meeting canceled.
Thursday: Hamburger steak with grilled onions.
Friday: Tuna patty. 10 a.m., bingo.
Monday: Honey lemon chicken. 5-8 p.m., music jam.
Tuesday: Birthday/anniversary meatloaf. 1 p.m., ice cream social.
Fair Grove Senior Center
Wednesday: Lasagna.
Thursday: Meatloaf; Medicare counseling; noon to 1 p.m., blood pressure checks with fire department; 12:30-2:30 p.m., health management class.
Friday: Creamy ham Alfredo over fettuccine; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday: Country-fried steak 12:30-2 p.m., computer information with Greene County Library.
Tuesday: Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings; 11 a.m. to noon, holiday entertainment by Shuyler Valley Bluegrass.
