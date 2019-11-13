Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Nov 13-19:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Lasagna

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken

Friday: Beef roast

Monday: Smothered pork chop and onions

Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: 12:30 p.m., Matter of Balance class; 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 12:30 p.m., Tammy from Walmart will be present to adjust glasses; 1:30 p.m., poetry

Friday: Volunteer appreciation at lunch with bingo and cake; 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: 12:30 p.m., Matter of Balance class; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Here is the menu for the week:

Today: Chicken pot pie

Thursday: Beef tips

Friday: Chicken parmesan pasta

Monday: Meatloaf

Tuesday: Texas barbecued chicken

And here are the activities for the same period:

Today: 9:30 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos

Thursday: 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam

Friday: 9:45 a.m., trivia; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise

Monday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo; Greene/Christian County foot clinic

Tuesday: 10 a.m., Hearing Wellness Solutions; 12:30 p.m., board meeting; 12:30 p.m., UNO card party

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Taco bar; game day; 1 p.m., ice cream social

Thursday: Summerfresh chicken

Friday: Vegetable lasagna; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Chicken Parmesan; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Thanksgiving dinner; 1 p.m., fundraiser committee meeting

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Beef Stroganoff; foot clinic and Medicare counseling, by appointment only

Thursday: Savory baked chicken; 12:30-2:30 p.m., health management class

Friday: Parmesan-crusted baked fish with rice; 12:30 p.m., bingo

Monday: Creamy chicken enchiladas; Veterans Day; lunch entertainment by Shyler Valley Bluegrass

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken; 1 p.m., board meeting

