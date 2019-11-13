Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Nov 13-19:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Lasagna
Thursday: Oven-baked chicken
Friday: Beef roast
Monday: Smothered pork chop and onions
Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak
The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:
Today: 12:30 p.m., Matter of Balance class; 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool
Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 12:30 p.m., Tammy from Walmart will be present to adjust glasses; 1:30 p.m., poetry
Friday: Volunteer appreciation at lunch with bingo and cake; 1 p.m., quilting
Monday: 12:30 p.m., Matter of Balance class; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Here is the menu for the week:
Today: Chicken pot pie
Thursday: Beef tips
Friday: Chicken parmesan pasta
Monday: Meatloaf
Tuesday: Texas barbecued chicken
And here are the activities for the same period:
Today: 9:30 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos
Thursday: 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam
Friday: 9:45 a.m., trivia; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise
Monday: 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo; Greene/Christian County foot clinic
Tuesday: 10 a.m., Hearing Wellness Solutions; 12:30 p.m., board meeting; 12:30 p.m., UNO card party
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Taco bar; game day; 1 p.m., ice cream social
Thursday: Summerfresh chicken
Friday: Vegetable lasagna; 10 a.m., bingo
Monday: Chicken Parmesan; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Tuesday: Thanksgiving dinner; 1 p.m., fundraiser committee meeting
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Beef Stroganoff; foot clinic and Medicare counseling, by appointment only
Thursday: Savory baked chicken; 12:30-2:30 p.m., health management class
Friday: Parmesan-crusted baked fish with rice; 12:30 p.m., bingo
Monday: Creamy chicken enchiladas; Veterans Day; lunch entertainment by Shyler Valley Bluegrass
Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken; 1 p.m., board meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.