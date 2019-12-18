Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Dec. 18-24:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Christmas meal of sliced ham and turkey
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken
Friday: Beef or chicken hobo pack
Monday: Smothered pork chops in mushroom sauce
Tuesday: Center closed for holiday
The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:
Today: 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool; Christmas meal
Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; blood pressure check by Oxford during lunch; Wayne Cooper entertains
Friday: 1 p.m., quilting
Monday: 12:30 p.m., bingo; 5-8 p.m., music jam; birthday Monday
Tuesday: Center closed for holiday
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Taco bar; board meeting canceled
Thursday: Barbecued chicken thight
Friday: Vegetable lasagna; 9 a.m., children from school visit to sing; 10 a.m., bingo
Monday: Chicken with Parmesan spaghetti
Tuesday: Turkey; birthday and anniversary celebration
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Creamy ham Alfredo over fettucine; 1 p.m., exercise group
Thursday: Meatloaf
Friday: Chicken and dumplings; 12:30 p.m., bingo
Monday: Beef stew
Tuesday: Center closed for holiday
