Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Oct. 9-15:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Smother pork chops over rice or cheeseburger

Thursday: Italian chicken

Friday: Polish sausage

Monday: Pulled pork sandwich

Tuesday: Country-fried steak

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: 1 p.m., quilting, men’s pool; Denise Richardson will sing at lunch

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 12:30 p.m., poetry

Friday: 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: 5-8 p.m., music jam; foot care clinic by appointment

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Here is the menu for the week:

Today: Meatball submarine

Thursday: Chicken picata with spaghetti

Friday: Meaty lasagna

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day

Tuesday: Cheeseburger

And here are the activities for the same period:

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos

Thursday: 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam

Friday: 9:45 a.m., trivia with pam; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; music from Jimmy Harriss and Ron Adrian

Monday: Closed 

Tuesday: 10:30-11, Intrepid Hospice tri-county fingernail trims; 12:15 p.m., board meeting; 12:30 p.m., coloring

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Wednesday: Taco bar; 1:30-3, flu shots given by Dee — bring medical ID with you

Thursday: Summerfresh chicken; Wayne Cooper will perform

Friday: Omelet; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Chicken parmesan with spaghetti and marinara sauce; 5-8 p.m., music jam — bring a snack to share

Tuesday: Turkey; 11 a.m., Red Cross will be present with info

From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the center will host a fried fish and fried chicken dinner, to include mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, pasta salad and homemade rolls, with miscellaneous desserts donated by the Conway Church of Christ. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under, and the meal is all you can eat. Entertainment will be by Inheritance Quartet.

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Garlic butter steak; 1-2 p.m., exercise group

Thursday: Pork roast

Friday: Melt-in-your-mouth chicken; 12:30 p.m., bingo

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day

Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken; 10:30 a.m., flu shot clinic (by appointment only)

