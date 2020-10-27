The Marshfield Senior Center hosted a socially distanced craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 17. The event was on the lower level of the building and showcased booths of homemade goods for attendees to browse.
"It's so important, more now than ever, to shop local. This is your neighbors that you’re supporting here. Not just the vendors here, but all of the seniors who we support," Senior Center Administrator Chris Parker explained.
"We send out about 3,000 meals a month to our local grandparents, aunts and uncles so the community can help with that by supporting our fundraising efforts."
The craft fair lasted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and showcased handmade goodies from community members of all ages.
The Senior Center’s next craft fair will be held on December 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m.
