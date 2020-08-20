On Aug. 12, the Marshfield Senior Center held elections for its new board members outside the building.
This year looked a little different, as voters pulled up to the center and gave their ballot to the Marshfield Senior Center board members, who put them in a bucket. Every year, the Marshfield Senior Center has an election for the board, according to Chris Parker, administrator of the center.
"We have an advisory board," said Parker. "They help me find volunteers and do the maintenance on the building. They do the fundraising that keeps the center going. During the day, they at least have the SeniorAge Agency, who pays our wages and pays for all of our programs, but the rest of the time, it's their responsibility, so we need good people to keep it going."
The board members who were elected are Leann Bird, Dean Rainey, John Shaughnessy and Peggy Don Yates. Election of officers will be at the board’s September meeting. The terms for president and vice-president positions are only one year, according to the Parker, who added they have nine members on the board.
"Four go off in even years and five go off in odd years," said Parker. "There are no term limits, and they can run again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.