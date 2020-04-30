SeniorAge has announced a new alert program for seniors. Those who sign up for it will receive disaster notifications and fraud alerts via text message or e-mail. Messages will be limited to 2-5 messages per month.
This service is especially important during this time: there have been instances of people going door to door offering COVID-19 tests and promising to bill Medicare. This is a scam; they just want your private information. In another instance, people are receiving calls asking for confirmation of your personal information so that you can receive your stimulus check. The IRS will NEVER call you to ask for personal information. These are just two incidences of information you might receive through the Senior Alert Program.
To sign up for this free service of SeniorAge, just call your local Senior Center. In Marshfield, call 859-3555; Seymour, 935-2211; Rogersville, 753-7800; Fair Grove, 759-9455; Strafford, 736-9898.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.