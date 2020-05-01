The Marshfield Senior Center has announced that Caleb Clemons recently completed his Eagle Scout project for the center: a gazebo. Caleb dug the foundation, smoothed the concrete, assembled the structure, applied the shingles and applied water seal, with the help of some of his fellow Scouts. It even has a bench, so those who are walking down Washington Street are invited to stop by, rest and enjoy the view from the gazebo.
