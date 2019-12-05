Santa Claus is coming to town and he's riding in style, with a little help from the Marshfield Fire Department/Marshfield Fire Protection District, which will bring its fifth-annual Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus Tour to Marshfield once again.
The first tour will start this Friday, where Santa will travel to various locations in town, escorted by the Marshfield Fire Department. Candy canes will be handed out to the kids at each stop by Marshfield Fire personnel. The second tour will take place Dec. 13.
"This marks the fifth year in a row that the Marshfield Fire Department/Marshfield Fire Protection District has brought Santa out to the community," said Kit Gaynor with the Marshfield Fire Department. "The event is solely founded by the Marshfield Firefighters Association, representing the Marshfield Fire Department/Marshfield Fire Protection District. Five years ago, we sat down going over events that the fire department did in the community. We were all in agreement that we wanted to do more for the kids and everyone in the community."
Gaynor explained he believed it was Chief Michael Taylor who brought up the idea about Christmas and getting Santa out to the community on a sleigh. With the help of the staff and volunteers on the department, the tour became a reality. According to Gaynor, through the years, other local businesses have come forward, asking how they can be a part of the tour.
"Jordan Valley was one of the first that wanted to join in," said Gaynor. "With them opening their place of business and letting us use their facility as a stopping point for Santa, this made it possible for other businesses to come together in a neutral, safe spot in town and make a Winter Wonderland that includes, but not limited to, Santa's workshop, food, games and even craft stations for making memorable things."
This year, the Marshfield Fire Department/Fire Protection District will drive to random stops in town; the specific stops were selected for safety purposes. By popular demand, the routes will change this year, according to Gaynor.
"We drive Santa around town playing Christmas music and making lots of noise," said Gaynor. "One thing we've learned is you can’t have fire guys drive around in apparatus and be quiet, so we do have our lights on and play with the siren. The reason behind this is so everyone knows that we are coming, and this helps with those that can’t get out of the house to catch a glimpse of Santa."
Santa will stop on the last night of his tour Dec. 13 at Jordan Valley Health Clinic in Marshfield, where families can participate in fun games and other activities. There is also a photo opportunity with Santa. This year, Cox Air Care will also escort Santa and Mrs. Claus by helicopter to Jordan Valley (weather permitting). Santa’s first stop on Friday, Dec. 6, starts 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Park in Marshfield.
Santa’s travel schedule for Friday, Dec. 6 (in order of appearance):
• Rotary Park on Route A, 5:30-5:50 p.m.
• First Street/Olive Street, 6-6:20 p.m.
• Lindsey Street/Locust Street, 6:30-6:50 p.m.
• Third Street/Walnut Street, 7-7:20 p.m.
• Wood Lawn/Aspen Drive, 7:30-7:50 p.m.
• Young’s Shopping Center parking lot, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13 (in order of appearance)
• Alford/Herford Drive, 5:30-5:50 p.m.
• Berkley/Brookside Drive, 6-6:20 p.m.
• Jordan Valley parking lot, 6:30-8 p.m.
