The Webster County Service Unit of the Salvation Army has opened up funds to give to those who have been impacted by COVID-19, according to former board member Ray Schooley and administrator Chris Parker.
The funds come from a fund donated in 2006 by Orin Dean of Rogersville — referred to as "the Dean Fund" by members of the organization.
"There's probably not going to be any tie in our lifetime when the need is any greater," said Schooley.
Most of the unit’s funding comes from the familiar bellringers who collected donations outside of businesses in the period of Thanksgiving to Christmas.
The Dean fund has been available since 2006 for special needs, and the donor's instructions were simply to use the money for any need in the county. Schooley said that Dean gave the donation while saying, "You know more about it than I do — just use it wisely."
Schooley added that most of the money has gone to food pantries to combat hunger. Funds can also be used to help with utilities, medicine or other costs. "This is a time when there’s probably going to be even more need," he said.
The funds are administered through the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), located at 50 York Drive #8, Marshfield. At present, it is necessary to call and make an appointment, rather than walking in, and the phone number is 859-4589.
"We have the money, and there’s a challenge," Schooley said. He encouraged anyone experiencing a need to contact OACAC about the Salvation Army funds.
Parker added that the COVID crisis is a good use of the Dean fund, as many people have been out of work recently.
