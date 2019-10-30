The Webster County Salvation Army presented donations to five Webster County organizations on Thursday at Arvest Bank in Marshfield.
Among the recipients included the Bread of Life ($1,000), Webster County Food Pantry ($1,000), Kings Food Pantry in Seymour ($1,000), Niangua Food Pantry ($250) and the Forgotten Initiative( $1,000).
Along with that, over $19,000 has been given in Webster County to help low-income families pay their utilities, rent and other needs. All of these funds come from the money brought in by the Salvation Army bell ringing done in Webster County from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
"We ring the bell from Thanksgiving to Christmas on every Friday and Saturday at Walmart, Price Cutter and other places," said Darlene Lowder, treasurer of the Webster County Salvation Army Extension Unit. “We do have other locations in Seymour and Niangua that we ring at. All of the funds collected from that are distributed through Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation for the whole year to help low-income families pay rent, utilities, food and clothing."
This is the organization’s only collection time, and 85 percent of the funds that are given in the Salvation Army red kettles stay in Webster County. A total of 15% of the funds are sent to corporate, according to Lowder.
"This past year, we had approximately $23,968.63 we spent in the county, helping people in need," said Lowder.
According to Chris Parker, chairwoman of the Webster County Salvation Army Service Extension Unit, at the end of the year, they received additional funds since that was the largest year they have had, as far as donations go. She explained there is a certain criteria the Salvation Army sets to determine which organizations receive a donation.
"The Salvation Army want to take care of seniors, low-income people and children," said Parker. "The food pantries are just one of those we have always given to because they meet all of those criteria and that’s who they are helping."
The Webster County Salvation Army Service Extension Unit focuses on all of Webster County, ringing the Salvation Army bells in Fordland, Marshfield and Seymour. According to Parker, they started years ago and found out about it from a friend.
"My friend said they were looking for additional people and she was helping with the bell ringing," said Parker. “She asked me if I wanted to help. I told her I always wanted to ring the bell, but you never asked me. I came to one of the meetings just so I could ring the bell, and now years later, I’m chairman of the organization."
Lowder said she has always tried to do community service and she decided she needed to be involved. When an opening for the treasurer position became available, she said she thought it would be a good idea.
"Once you start, you see how much good it does," said Lowder. "As treasurer, I see all of the vouchers, and that’s really neat. You see what they pay, like the electric bills and rent, and how much is in the family."
According to Lowder, they work with the schools through their backpack program and back-to-school vouchers for clothing.
"This year, we've gained several thousand dollars for back-to-school programs," said Lowder. "That’s all for Webster County.”
Bell ringing starts the day before Thanksgiving and continues up to Christmas. Anyone can volunteer to ring the bell, according to Lowder. She noted that people they have helped in the past will come back and ring the bell.
"We have a lady that we helped through a fire," said Lowder. "She gives a donation every month and she picks a day and brings friends to ring the bell. She has done that since I’ve been treasurer."
Those interested in ringing the bell for the Salvation Army can contact Darcy White at 630-2173. Donations can be sent to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 485, Marshfield MO 65706.
The Webster County Salvation Army Service Extension Unit meets the first Friday in January.
