S&H Farm Supply was recently named Spartan Mower’s 2019 National Dealer of the Year at the annual Spartan dealer meeting in Batesville, Arkansas (pictured). S&H was also named Cub Cadet Mower’s 2019 National Dealer of the Year at the Cub Cadet annual dealer meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, this month. S&H is currently celebrating their 50th year in business, with stores located in Rogersville, Joplin, Lockwood and Mountain Grove. According to the Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce, S&H is known as a "one-stop shop" for farmers working thousands of acres, farmers with five acres, construction crews and commercial mowing companies alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.