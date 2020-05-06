Roof MFA

On Monday evening, volunteers sorted the remains of the tin roof from the old MFA Feed Store building, which was blown off and landed on Main Street, on the east side of the square in Seymour, due to the storm that struck the square Monday.

 Mail photo by Sarah Bicknell

