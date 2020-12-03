Her name's Anzli McNew.
On Nov. 22, she hosted a walk event to help raise awareness about epilepsy, a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures.
"I decided to start because I am actually apart of the "Epilepsy Foundations" kids crew, which I joined to help spread awareness about epilepsy,” said McNew.
McNew was joined by close family and friends during the event at the Jamestown Plaza in Rogersville. She is currently fighting epilepsy and was diagnosed last year around this time.
"Anzli spent most of last fall in and out of hospital for vomiting to dehydration, passing out, headaches, weird blood pressure issues and vision issues," said Heather McNew, Anzli's mother. "After four hospital stays about 5 days each, we still didn't know what was wrong, but made it to a neurologist and after two EEGs we finally had an answer. Then she started anti-seizure meds and we started to see some of her symptoms get better but others like the head pain and dizziness were getting worse. After an MRI in February, she was also diagnosed with chiarai malformation on top of the epilepsy and she actually had brain surgery at St. Louis Childrens for that on August 10."
Since then, Heather said Anzli is still showing signs of seizures, but she is doing better overall after surgery. She is now involved in the upcoming stage production of "The Little Mermaid."
"Anzli is really passionate about spreading awareness for both epilepsy and chiarai malformation, as are we. It was so hard to find an answer. She has gotten to start dancing again and is Ariel in our Little Mermaid performance coming up in December."
Heather added, "I think it is very inspiring that she chooses to focus on bringing awareness and raising funds to better the lives of all living with epilepsy instead of wallowing or spending all her energy being angry that she has it. Her fighting spirit and the positivity that she has chosen to share during this last year after being diagnosed with epilepsy is nothing short of miraculous and I know God is going to do great things through my little world changer."
Speaking of world changer, that's an award they stumbled upon through the Epilepsy Foundations Kid's Crew program, after Anzli was already trying to promote awareness.
"It was fun to find an organization that helped organize tasks and promote what Anzli was already passionate about," said Heather. "There are different events or tasks that she completes, eight I believe, and for each one she gets a pin and certificate of completion. If she completes them all before January 9, she is eligible for a world changer award through epilepsy kids crew."
The Epilepsy Foundations is a free program for kids ages 14 and under of all abilities. Anzli said,
"For every project completed, recipients receive a pin. My goal is to earn them all, so one of my projects is to join a walk or in my case start a walk, but that’s kinda the reason I started the walk. Then it began something that I really didn't care much about the pin."
For McNew, it's more about spreading awareness and letting other epilepsy warriors know that there’s other people out there.
"My purpose behind the walk is for more people in this area to understand what epilepsy is know more about I feel that in big cities it's known more, but here I don’t know many people who actually know what it is. That is my purpose behind the walk to bring awareness and help find a cure."
