Rogersville celebrates the arts 7 hrs ago

Rogersville's annual Arts in the Park event was held Saturday at the city park. Here, Seth Bunn, Evolution Dance Company dad, awaits a dunking administered by the pitching arm of Oliver Rupp. Mail photos by Karen Craigo

Olivia Dean and Rebecca Leonard, Seymour BFFs, make some wacky mixes in a creative station at Rogersville's Arts in the Park event.

The Rogersville Fire Protection District showed up with their smokehouse to teach fire safety in a fun way during Rogersville's Arts in the Park.
