A ribbon-cutting was held Monday for ShadeTree Repair, LLC, in Rogersville. Jason Finn, owner, put on a tailgate party in celebration of his company’s LLC and grilled up lunch for attendees. Pictured are (from left) Hannah Vale, Vale Insurance; Nicole Brock, American Family Insurance; Jake Maples, Jackson Diesel, LLC; Tracey Todd, Southern Bank; Doug Leibman, Air & Water Solutions; Joanne Coutchie, Murney Associates; and Brian Jared, Chamber president, Murney Associates.
