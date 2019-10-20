The Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Oct. 9 for Copper Rock Village. According to its website, Copper Rock Village is a dream and vision for 68 acres in Rogersville. The website states, “We will create a lasting community of neighborhoods, nestled in the quiet countryside where people can take their time and enjoy life in a comfortable setting. We want to create the ultimate retreat and sanctuary to cater to all levels of care and need, while ensuring that our residents maintain a healthy, happy lifestyle.”
