Sam Rost, acting city administrator, told The Mail that the process is a little more extensive than a simple repaving.
"Before we can repave — before we can put the pretty stuff on — we have to go through and do some resurfacing."
Right now, Rost said, some major patching is taking place. "We’re going down and we're fixing the subgrade where there were some soft spots," Rost said.
Bidding is in process for the next part of the project, he said. “We’ll mill off part of the top portion of the asphalt before we put the finish coat on."
He clarified that both driving lanes around the square will be paved, as will the parking lanes facing in toward the courthouse. This was one of the requirements for the county to share the funding for the project. The outside parking spaces are not being resurfaced.
"The reason why the outside is not being put into this project is because all the sidewalks around the outside of the square need to be replaced," Rost said. "We don't want to have to dig up and tear up new asphalt."
He clarified that the bump-outs with the floral landscaping will not be removed when the sidewalks are replaced. For the exterior parking spots and the sidewalks, Rost said that the city is hopeful for some Transportation Alternative Project (TAP) funding, which is how the city paid for the original project to provide bump-outs and drainage. "Hopefully, we'll get approved for one of those, and then we can start addressing the sidewalks around the outside of the square. Then we'll come in and pave the exterior parking spaces," he said.
Rost said that the city has come very close on its last TAP grant applications.
"We're trying to maximize our dollars while doing the most improvement we can without tearing things up," Rost said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.