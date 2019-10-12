The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) will host a Landlord Tenant Law class 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22.
The event will be held at the new location of the Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center, 50 York Drive, Suite 8, Marshfield.
Attendees will be eligible to receive up to $500 in rental assistance, or the funds may be used for the first month’s payment in a new home as well.
The workshop will be presented by Andrew Smith of Legal Services of Southern Missouri. Smith will answer many questions participants may have, including whether a tenant has legal recourse if a landlord neglects a property, and whether a landlord who willfully interrupts utility services is guilty of forcible entry.
Registration is required and may be completed by calling 859-4589. Participants should make arrangements for childcare before attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.