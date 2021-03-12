Formerly dubbed, Dr Suess Day, Read Across America Day is an annual celebration of all literature that takes place nationwide. Niangua hosted the event in drive through fashion this year on Tuesday, March 2.
The event celebrates the joys of reading while bringing awareness to the importance of reading in education and the goal is to motivate kids to read more. After all, the more you read, the more you’ll know…
“We were so happy to still host this event for our kids this year. “ said K-5 Principal Lori Allen. “Because of COVID, we can’t have parents inside the building and we have to limit our contact with others right now, so what we did is a drive through event.”
The Title 1 event was federally funded and provided free meals and books to those who participated. Folks would drive up to the registration table to register, receive their free meals, activities and of course, books.
Groceries were also provided in the drive through, courtesy of Life360. According to Allen, there were a total of 47 cars and 195 dinners served.
“The event was open for everyone Pre-K through Grade 5 to come out and get a free book as well as meals for them and their families,” she added. “Any day we can encourage reading is a good day.”
