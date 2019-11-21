The week started out a little slow, possibly due to the chilly weather that hit us. As the weather warmed up and the sun began to shine, things became more active. On Wednesday afternoon the Helping Hand Club had their Thanksgiving Dinner at Immanuel and a business meeting followed. Nina Walke hosted the meeting, and we enjoyed a traditional dinner complete with stuffing and lots of desserts. By the time we started the business meeting, everyone was too full and more than a little sleepy. President Leona rapped her gavel on the table and everyone was instantly wide awake!
We completed two quilts since the last meeting and have two new ones in the frames. Members were reminded that the Christmas meeting will be on the second Wednesday of the month and will include the exchange of gifts and revealing of the secret pals. Linda Davis will be hostess in December. Patsy Boyd won the door prize. Nina Walke received a gift from her secret pal.
Saturday morning breakfast at Eureka was well attended, but the cooks were very busy. The kitchen stove went out so everything had to be taken into the church basement or over to Peggy’s to get cooked. There was a lot of scurrying around, but there were lots of hungry guests to feed. The gals must have done a great job because I have only heard good things about the breakfast. I understand a new stove was purchased and put in by late afternoon.
The Immanuel Deer Hunters Dinner or chili feed started at 5 that afternoon, and people were coming down the stairs almost immediately. Most of the ladies took turns serving soups and collecting trays while Betty Terry, Pauline Lloyd and I managed to keep busy at the dessert table. What an array of treats we had to offer. Some took a plate of dessert home because they had eaten too much soup and did not have room for dessert. Mary Rader had a group of kids with a tabletop s’more maker. It went over very well.
Things slowed down after 7:30 p.m., and Bob Doing brought out the broom while others started cleaning up and folding up tables and chairs. Thank you to all who cooked the chili and five varieties of soups, set up and took down tables and chairs and cleaned up afterward. We were happy to see Dave and Jerry Reisner who drove over from Buffalo to visit and enjoy the dinner. We also had Janice Rose and her hubby and Kathy Merritt, all from the Springfield area, come to the dinner. Kathy is president of Redeemer Springfield/Nixa Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) and Janice is President Emeritus of LWML Missouri District. Leona Medlock was missing from the evening’s events because she attended the wedding and reception of her grandson, Dakota Shaver, and Brianna Kline.
Sunday morning Immanuel enjoyed a sermon from guest Pastor Jerod Koenig. He is from Redeemer in Nixa. Pastor Koenig is the pastoral counselor for the LWML and his sermon was on the work women do in the congregation and in the world. The morning service started out with a skit performed by Kathryn McGovern and Sondra Caffey portraying the importance of the mite boxes. Pennies, nickels, dimes and other change can add up to a lot when everyone collects them to donate to work projects.
Stacy and Sam Fowler came from Jefferson City to visit Barb Medlock this afternoon and brought her a very nice early Christmas gift. She now has a specially designed island in her kitchen. It has wheels that can be locked or unlocked and be moved around. Barb has wanted an island for a long time and Sam was able to build one that she says is the perfect height for her to roll out pie crust dough. Barb also had a visit from CJ and Steven Becker who came from Republic. They all went to dinner at Grillo’s so Barb did not have to cook or do dishes today!
Around noon on Saturday, friends gathered at the home of Frank Dolence and enjoyed a delicious lunch. Hunters Howard Reimas, Jim and Diane Whitwer and Raymond and Paden Lacerno as well as Frank took a few hours to catch up on family events and share hunting stories. Although a nap sounded good after lunch, the guys went back out to their deer stands.
Birthday celebrations for the coming week are Jewel Baldwin, Alice Elmitt, Debbie Holt, Kenny Storie, Jennifer Twyman, Virginia Castagliola, Lauren Kavanaugh, Nicholas Lewis and Russell Ash.
Enjoy the blessings you have been given. God bless America!
