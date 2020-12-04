Thanksgiving week was very busy around Rader.
We had some rainy weather, but the sun warmed the end of the week. Quilting was busy as members were anxious to finish several quilts that were needed for holiday gifts. We had 12 members come one Wednesday, where the average is seven. Needles were flying that day! Two twin size quilts were done this past week and one tacked small quilt.
I am happy to report that Star Terry has completed her convalescence and started back to work on Monday. Sadly, Reggie Terry slipped going down the stairs and tore the ligaments in his leg. He also has rotor cuff problems, so he is recuperating at home while the medical specialists decide where to operate first. Keep this family in your prayers.
Greg and Shirley Reid and Leona Medlock had Thanksgiving dinner with Adam and Missy Medlock.
Nephew Jason Vogt came to the Whitwer’s from Michigan on Wednesday and Steven and Rachel Rose from Texas arrived in time for dinner on Thursday. Dustin Ferguson smoked one turkey and roasted another while Gabe and Barbie made the hot rolls. Frank Dolence arrived with an apple-raisin pie and we munched most of the afternoon. It was a wonderful way to spend the day and we visited throughout the weekend.
Many thanks to Dale, Sondra and Chloe Caffey for putting up the Christmas tree at Immanuel. It was bright and shiny for the first Sunday in Advent.
Terrill and Beverly Vestal had son Danny from Kansas last weekend and David and family from Nevada, Missouri, for Thanksgiving dinner.
Crystal Dizmang announced that there will be practice for the Children’s Christmas service on Sunday immediately after church. The children’s service will be Sunday, Dec. 20 followed by a pot luck Christmas dinner. There will also be a brief meeting of the committee organizing the 150 anniversary celebration of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader, after the service next Sunday.
On Dec. 5, Leota Caudle will have a craft sale open house from 9 to 3 a.m. at 8341 M Highway.
The Immanuel Lutheran Women will have their Christmas Party on Dec. 6, starting at 5 p.m. at the Dale Caffey home on Nations Drive. On Dec. 9, the Helping Hand Club will have their Christmas dinner, starting at noon at Immanuel.
Birthday celebrations this week: Riley Mackey, Jeff Caffey, Lynette Cook, Mason Medlock, Kelly Combs, Lillian Brown, Karter O’Dell, Carol Medlock, Justin Shively, Greg Reid, Jana Cook, Ray Barnett, Taylor Watson, Zeila and Walker Buttram.
Have a wonderful week and continue to give thanks.
